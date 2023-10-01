Over 100,000 people fled Nagorno-Karabakh

SHAFAQNA-100,417 people had arrived in Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh, according to Nazeli Baghdasaryan, the press secretary to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

A total of 21,043 vehicles have crossed the Hakari Bridge, which links Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, since last week, Baghdasaryan said. Some lined up for days because the winding mountain road that is the only route to Armenia became jammed.

Nagorno-Karabakh had a population of approximately 120,000 before Azerbaijan reclaimed the region in a lightning offensive last week

The departure of more than 80 percent of Nagorno-Karabakh’s population raises questions about Azerbaijan’s plans for the enclave that was internationally recognised as part of its territory.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has alleged the ethnic Armenian exodus amounted to “a direct act of an ethnic cleansing and depriving people of their motherland”.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly rejected the characterisation, saying the mass migration by the region’s residents was “their personal and individual decision and has nothing to do with forced relocation”.

Source: Al Jazeera