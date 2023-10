SHAFAQNA- Expo 2023 Doha building has achieved a new Guinness World Records title for “The Largest Green Roof” in the world, as the mega event prepares to kick off this week.

Announced just days ahead of the highly-anticipated event, the award represents Ashghal’s sixth Guinness title. The latest addition points to the successful completion of the 4,031 square metre roof, surpassing the 1,500 square metre minimum requirement for the world title.

Source: dohanews

