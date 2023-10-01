Turkish Minister: Terrorists caused explosion in Ankara

SHAFAQNA- Sunday’s (01 Oct. 2023) explosion near Turkey’s Interior Ministry was caused by “terrorists” trying to carry out a bombing, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.



According to Xinhua, two police officers suffered minor injuries in an explosion at the entrance to the police compound near the ministry, the minister said.

The attack occurred near the Turkish parliament, which reconvenes on Sunday after the summer recess, will host a speech by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Source: Xinhua

