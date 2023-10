SHAFAQNA-Israel and Saudi Arabia are moving towards the outline of a controversial USA-brokered deal to normalize relations.

USA President Joe Biden is hoping to score an election-year diplomatic victory by securing recognition of the Jewish state by Saudi Arabia, the guardian of Islam’s two holiest sites.

“All sides have hammered out, I think, a basic framework for what, you know, what we might be able to drive at,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Source: newarab

