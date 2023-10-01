USA: Government avoids last-minute shutdown with emergency funding bill

SHAFAQNA- A last-minute USA’s government shutdown was averted Saturday (01 Oct. 2023) after the Republican-led House of Representatives passed 45 days of emergency funding.



According to Kyodo News, A shutdown seemed almost certain, but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy unexpectedly decided to accept Democratic support for government funding until November 17.

The bill passed the House with a bipartisan vote of 335-91. The new plan does not include the drastic spending cuts demanded by Republicans or the additional aid to Ukraine that Democrats, who control the Senate, are seeking.



Source: Kyodo News

