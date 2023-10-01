English
International Shia News Agency
Other News

USA: Government avoids last-minute shutdown with emergency funding bill

0

SHAFAQNA- A last-minute USA’s government shutdown was averted Saturday (01 Oct. 2023) after the Republican-led House of Representatives passed 45 days of emergency funding.

According to Kyodo News, A shutdown seemed almost certain, but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy unexpectedly decided to accept Democratic support for government funding until November 17.

The bill passed the House with a bipartisan vote of 335-91. The new plan does not include the drastic spending cuts demanded by Republicans or the additional aid to Ukraine that Democrats, who control the Senate, are seeking.

Source: Kyodo News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Washington: Top USA-Chinese diplomats hold ‘in-depth’ talks

asadian

USA: Government’s Impending Shutdown

asadian

Expert: “Competition between USA-China will be intensified in future”

asadian

Expert: JCPOA should reach a conclusion

asadian

Chicago: I.M.A.M. Participated at the Parliament of the World’s Religions

asadian

Expert: Iran’s counter-measures with regard to JCPOA caused USA to negotiate with Iran

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.