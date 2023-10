SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran by an extremist in Malmo, Sweden, which was done with the knowledge of the local authorities.



According to SPA, The Ministry reiterated its rejection of such blatant acts, which are systematically repeated in many European cities under the guise of freedom of expression and which inflame the sentiments of millions of Muslims around the world.



Source: SPA

www.shafaqna.com