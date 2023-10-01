Al-monitor: Iran may be last stop for Saudi-Israel normalization

SHAFAQNA-Al-monitor wrote that negotiations of Saudi-Israel normalization continue in multiple capitals to address the many obstacles to establishing diplomatic relation. But it seems Iran to be last stop for Saudi-Israel normalization.

Left mostly unsaid is that a full peace with Israel probably also depends on a breakthrough with Iran, above and beyond the China-brokered Iran-Saudi rapprochement achieved earlier this year.

First stop: Ramallah

Last week, in the first visit by a Saudi official since at least 1967, Saudi ambassador to Palestine and consul general to the city of Jerusalem Nayef bin Bandar al-Sudairi visited Ramallah. The visit comes during a flurry of diplomacy among Washington, Riyadh, and Ramallah.

The PA, in return, is willing to go along with normalization if Israel gives up control in some West Bank towns and dismantles settlements.

Next stop: Tel Aviv

Any baby step toward a two-state solution seems likely to hit a dead end. Ben Caspit writes that “the required Israeli concessions to the Palestinians are a non-starter for many members of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s multiparty coalition, who have been demanding and also carrying out unilateral measures to bury once and for all any prospect of an independent Palestinian state.”

The only workaround, as Caspit explains, is if the Saudi demand falls short of Palestinian statehood, or if Benny Gantz, the former defense minister and current head of the National Unity opposition party, can somehow be lured into a revamped Israeli coalition government. The former would be a letdown, given the expectations to date, including numerous Saudi statements, and the latter a near miracle, if Washington could pull it off.

Last Stop: Tehran

The Saudi approach to normalization has always come with a hedge because of Iran. Riyadh’s asks of the US — support for its nuclear program, a defense treaty, and the very top weapons systems — are all geared toward Iran.

Let’s start with the Saudi nuclear program. Last week, Riyadh announced that it would give the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wider access to its facilities, as Jack Dutton reports, a boost to its bid for American nuclear support.

Riyadh’s bid for nuclear power, including its own uranium enrichment, is not just about developing a new alternative energy source. Iran is at the core of the Saudi calculus.

MBS also has to assess what level of US security guarantees is enough, if relations go south with Iran.

