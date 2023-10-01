Palestine FM: Blames Israeli government for escalation in Al-Aqsa

SHAFAQNA- The Palestine Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates directly blamed the Israeli government for recent incursions by Israeli settlers entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied Jerusalem, and the subsequent consequences for the dynamics of the conflict.



In a press statement issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its ongoing coordination and efforts with Jordan at all levels to ensure the international protection of Jerusalem and its holy sites, led by Al-Aqsa Mosque.



It stressed that the international community as well as the United Nations and its relevant organizations have so far failed to respect and enforce their respective resolutions and are therefore responsible for their unwillingness to apply international law in occupied Palestine areas.





Source: WAFA

