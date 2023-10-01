English
International Shia News Agency
Middle EastOther News

Palestine FM: Blames Israeli government for escalation in Al-Aqsa

0

SHAFAQNA- The Palestine Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates directly blamed the Israeli government for recent incursions by Israeli settlers entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied Jerusalem, and the subsequent consequences for the dynamics of the conflict.

In a press statement issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its ongoing coordination and efforts with Jordan at all levels to ensure the international protection of Jerusalem and its holy sites, led by Al-Aqsa Mosque.

It stressed that the international community as well as the United Nations and its relevant organizations have so far failed to respect and enforce their respective resolutions and are therefore responsible for their unwillingness to apply international law in occupied Palestine areas.

Source: WAFA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Nablus: Israeli settlers destroyed olive trees

asadian

Israeli Settlers Entered Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

UN recorded average of 99 attacks per month by Israeli settlers on Palestinians

asadian

Expansion of Israeli settlements threatening viability of future Palestinian state

asadian

Occupied West Bank: Over 85 settler attacks recorded under one week

asadian

Israeli settlers spray-paint racist anti-Arab graffiti on greenhouses in Tulkarem-area village

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.