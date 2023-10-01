English
International Shia News Agency
Middle EastOther News

Two cooperation agreements signed with Syria, Belarus and Iran

SHAFAQNA- The General Confederation of Trade Unions of Syria signed two cooperation agreements with the trade union federations of Belarus and Iran.

According to SANA, This occurred during the visit of a Federation delegation to both countries led by Federation President Jamal Al-Qadiri.

The agreement with Belarus provides for the exchange of union expertise, especially on climate change issues and the global effort to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and the need for a just transition to a sustainable green economy.


 Source: SANA

www.shafaqna.com

 

