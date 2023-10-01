Tehran: The 37th International Conference of Islamic Unity

SHAFAQNA- The 37th International Conference of Islamic Unity with the participation of Syria and 110 intellectuals from 41 countries of the world started in Tehran, capital of Iran.



In his speech at the opening session, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, said: “Our common vision currently means stability and resistance to the enemies, not moderation and surrender.” He added that unity is the way to face cultural, media and economic challenges. SANA reported.



Mr. Raisi, emphasized the need to pay attention to Islamic unity, which means harmony and harmony to serve the interests of the Muslim world, and considered it as an approach.



