English
International Shia News Agency
Middle EastOther News

Tehran: The 37th International Conference of Islamic Unity

0

SHAFAQNA- The 37th International Conference of Islamic Unity with the participation of Syria and 110 intellectuals from 41 countries of the world started in Tehran, capital of Iran.

In his speech at the opening session, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, said: “Our common vision currently means stability and resistance to the enemies, not moderation and surrender.” He added that unity is the way to face cultural, media and economic challenges. SANA reported.
Mr. Raisi, emphasized the need to pay attention to Islamic unity, which means harmony and harmony to serve the interests of the Muslim world, and considered it as an approach.
Source: SANA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Two cooperation agreements signed with Syria, Belarus and Iran

asadian

Iran’s Deputy Minister of Tourism: We are thinking of cancelling visas with neighboring countries including Saudi Arabia

asadian

Minister: Iranian pilgrims will go to Umrah this year

asadian

Iran demands end to Western sanctions against Syria

asadian

Mashhad: Iran’s Meteorological Organization is launching weather station within the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (AS)

asadian

Iran-Russia Presidents reject foreign meddling in South Caucasus

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.