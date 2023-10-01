UN’s Afghan mission condemns arrest of women’s activists

SHAFAQNA-Two women activists and members of their families have been detained in Afghanistan, the United Nations mission said.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a statement that Neda Parwani and Zholya Parsi had been detained for the past 10 days, and urged the country’s Taliban authorities to give them access to legal and medical aid.

“Ongoing arrests and detentions of individuals simply for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and opinion is deeply troubling and contrary to Afghanistan’s international human rights obligations,” UNAMA said in a statement.

Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com