English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Over 860 extremist settlers desecrate Aqsa Mosque

0
extremist settlers desecrate Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA-Over 860 extremist Jewish settlers desecrated the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem on Sunday, the second day of the Sukkot holiday.

According to al-Qastal news website, at least at least 867 settlers entered the Mosque in groups through its Maghariba Gate and toured its courtyards under tight police protection during morning and afternoon tours.

A number of settlers escorted by police officers also gathered in the eastern area of the Mosque and embarked on performing Talmudic prayers.

Eyewitnesses, in the morning, reported seeing a horde of settlers dressed as priests performing full prostration with their bodies pressed flat on the ground inside the Aqsa Mosque compound.

Source: palinfo

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 40000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 29 September 2023

asadian

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 50000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 22 September 2023

asadian

Israeli Settlers Entered Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 40000 Palestinians Attended Friday Prayer on 15 September 2023

asadian

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 40000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 08 September 2023

asadian

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 45000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on First Day of September 2023

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.