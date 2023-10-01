Over 860 extremist settlers desecrate Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA-Over 860 extremist Jewish settlers desecrated the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem on Sunday, the second day of the Sukkot holiday.

According to al-Qastal news website, at least at least 867 settlers entered the Mosque in groups through its Maghariba Gate and toured its courtyards under tight police protection during morning and afternoon tours.

A number of settlers escorted by police officers also gathered in the eastern area of the Mosque and embarked on performing Talmudic prayers.

Eyewitnesses, in the morning, reported seeing a horde of settlers dressed as priests performing full prostration with their bodies pressed flat on the ground inside the Aqsa Mosque compound.

