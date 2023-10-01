Turkiye: Suicide blast near parliament & interior ministry in Ankara

SHAFAQNA-A ‘terrorist attack’ took place near parliament in Ankara leaving two police officers injured, the interior ministry said.

Both the attackers were killed, one of them blew himself up, and two police officers were wounded in the capital city’s first blast in years.

They drove up to the building’s main entrance and set off the explosion in the area that is home to ministerial buildings and parliament, the interior minister said. The blast killed one of the attackers and authorities “neutralised” the other, he added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan describes the bombing as the “last flutters of terrorism”, adding those behind such attacks would “never succeed”.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com