Oxford Martin School: Generative AI, Improving productivity and democratizing innovation

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Generative AI could spark a potential wave of opportunity in the technology value stack, according to researchers at Oxford Martin School.

Ian Goldin, Professor of Globalization and Development at the Oxford Martin School and co-author of the report, said: “Generative choice is a double-edged sword that offers great potential to accelerate solutions to some of the world’s biggest challenges with new medicine, energy and innovation. But it can also destroy jobs, undermine democracy and increase inequality and division within our societies and between countries.

“Currently the challenge is to provide the necessary regulatory framework and safeguards to ensure that its benefits are broad and sustainable.”

Generative AI offers great potential to offer solutions to some of the world’s biggest challenges. But it can also destroy jobs, undermine democracy and widen inequality .
Source: Oxford News & Events


