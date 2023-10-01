English
Yale researchers: A protein that causes liver damage may be a new target for therapy

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE-  Yale researchers have identified a protein that causes symptoms of acute liver disease and may be a target for future treatments.

A severe form of fatty liver disease called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is the most common reason for liver transplantation, but treatment options are few and there is currently no cure. In a new study, Yale researchers have identified a trigger for liver damage that occurs in NASH, potentially opening up new treatment options in the future.

The study was published September 27 in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is the most common chronic liver disease worldwide. This is a condition in which excess fat accumulates in the liver and is more commonly diagnosed in obese people. If left untreated,it can lead to more severe NASH or cancer.

