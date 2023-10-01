MIT: Desalination systems can produce fresh water cheaper than tap water

In a paper published today in the journal Joule, the team describes a design for a new solar desalination system that takes salt water and heats it with natural sunlight.



The device’s configuration allows the water to circulate in swirling eddies, similar to the ocean’s much larger “thermohaline” circulation. This circulation, combined with the sun’s heat, causes the water to evaporate, leaving behind salt. The resulting water vapor can then be condensed and collected as clean drinking water. Meanwhile, salt residue continues to circulate in and out of the device rather than building up and clogging the system.





Source: MIT News

www.shafaqna.com