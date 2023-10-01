Qatar: Dean of Georgetown University urges collective action against Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA-The dean of Georgetown University Qatar called for collective action against Islamophobia at the conclusion of a two-day gathering focused on the threat of hatred of Islam.

Safwan M. Masri, who is also the distinguished professor of the practice at Georgetown’s Walsh School of Foreign Service, also hailed the nation of Qatar for its efforts against racism and Islamophobia.

“Our host country, Qatar, has taken the lead with a global initiative to address global racism, including anti-Muslim hate and Islamophobia,” said Masri.

“The broad multifaceted efforts include education, public dialogue, policymaking, and convening of experts and policymakers to facilitate collective action,” he added.

Source: aa

