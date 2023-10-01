English
Iraq wedding fire caused by ‘gross negligence’, probe finds

SHAFAQNA- A fire at a wedding in Iraq, was caused by “gross negligence” and a lack of safety measures, according to the results of a government investigation.

The blaze ripped through a venue hosting a large crowd of people on Tuesday in the town of Hamdaniya, also known as Qaraqosh, in the northern province of Ninevah.

Earlier this week, authorities said that indoor fireworks had set alight ceiling decorations and engulfed the hall, built from highly combustible materials.

The venue was designed for a capacity of 400, but the owner and three staff members had allowed 900 people to attend, the probe found.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

