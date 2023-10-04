Saudi Arabia expected to have $91.5 billion budget deficit up to 2026

SHAFAQNA– The Saudi Ministry of Finance has predicted that the country’s general budget will have a cumulative deficit of over 91 billion dollars during the current year and the next three years.

According to Shafaqna, the Saudi Ministry of Finance has released a preliminary statement regarding the general budget for the year 2024. They predict that in the upcoming year, expenses will amount to 1.251 trillion Riyals, while revenue will reach over 1.172 trillion Rials, resulting in a budget deficit of 79 billion Riyals, which is equivalent to more than 21 billion dollars.

As reported by the “Asharq Business” website, the preliminary statement from the Saudi Ministry of Finance also predicts that the country’s general budget for the current year will face a deficit of 82 billion Rials, which is nearly 22 billion dollars. This deficit is the result of revenues totaling 1.180 trillion Riyals and expenses amounting to 1.262 trillion Riyals.

According to the predictions of the Saudi Ministry of Finance, the country’s general budget is expected to have deficits of 73 billion Riyals (approximately 19.5 billion dollars) and 109 billion Riyals (over 29 billion dollars) in the years 2025 and 2026, respectively. This is based on projected revenues of 1.227 trillion Riyals and 1.259 trillion Riyals, along with expenses of 1.300 trillion Riyals and 1.368 trillion Riyals for those respective years.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

