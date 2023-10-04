Iraq has 7,000 unsafe public buildings

SHAFAQNA- The Civil Defence Directorate of Iraq has reported the existence of 7,000 buildings that do not meet safety standards, including in banquet halls, hotels, restaurants, and private projects.

According to Al-Araby, these statistics indicate the potential risk of a recurrence of fire tragedies and building collapses, which could endanger the lives of thousands of Iraqis.

This is happening while Basem Al-Awadi, the spokesperson for the Iraqi government, has announced the identification of high-traffic buildings such as restaurants, hotels, schools, and cafes to prevent a recurrence of the fire tragedy in Al-Hamdaniyah in the Ninawa province.

In this regard, Hassan Ibrahim, the Deputy for Technical Affairs of the Director General of Civil Defence in Iraq, stated that among the 7,000 projects, the owners of 4,000 projects have been fined, and the owners of 3,000 projects have not contacted the authorities.

Al-Khazraji added that private sector projects are inspected twice a year, and warnings are issued to project owners with violations. After the second inspection, project owners are referred to the court. He mentioned that legally, the project can only be sealed for a maximum of 15 days.

Al-Khazraji mentioned regarding the wedding hall in Al-Hamdaniyah that it belongs to the private sector and was constructed without presenting its plan to Civil Defence. It has not complied with the necessary safety and prevention requirements.

He explained that Civil Defence teams arrived on-site, and upon inspection, it was determined that the ceiling of the hall was constructed with sandwich panels that are highly flammable and not fire-resistant.

Source: Al Araby

