SHAFAQNA-European Union foreign ministers meeting in Kyiv on Monday for the first time as bloc’s foreign policy chief says “Ukraine’s future lies within the EU”.

Russian shelling of Ukraine’s southern region of Kherson overnight killed at least one person and injured six, including two children, according to regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Kyiv says Moscow has launched at least 10 missile strikes and 89 air strikes across Ukraine over the past day.

Ukrainian army also says it launched 13 airstrikes on Russian positions within Ukraine in the last 24 hours.

The future of US aid for Ukraine hangs in the balance after a last-gasp deal to avoid a government shutdown excludes new funding for Ukraine amid opposition from hardline Republicans.

Source: aljazeera

