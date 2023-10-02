Experts: Islamophobia could not exist without media & state policy

SHAFAQNA-“Islamophobia is both systemic and institutionalised which could not exist without a media that falls in line with government policy,” said Laila Al Arian, Executive Producer for Al Jazeera English documentary series Fault Lines.

Scholars and experts from around the world converged in Doha to discuss the many faces of Islamophobia.The systemic nature of Islamophobia, its media perpetuation, holding enablers accountable, and the need to redirect questions about racialised players were some of the key topics discussed at a pivotal conference held by Georgetown University in Qatar on Sunday.

The role of media in perpetuating Islamophobic narratives and its connection to government policies that shape public perception was a topic heavily addressed during a panel discussion at the conference titled ‘Global Histories and Practices of Islamophobia’ and organised by GU-Q faculty members Dr Karine Walther and Dr Abdullah Al-Arian, both holding the position of Associate Professors in History, along with Dr Firat Oruc, an Associate Professor in Culture and Politics.

Source: dohanews

