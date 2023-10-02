English
[Video] Egypt: At least 38 injured in police station fire in Ismailia

police station fire in Ismailia

SHAFAQNA-A huge fire broke out at the Security Directorate of the Suez Canal governorate of Ismailia early Monday, injuring at least 38 people, authorities said.

Civil Defence units, supported by two military aircraft, contained the blaze hours later.

The health ministry deployed 50 ambulances to treat the victims. The ambulances transported 26 people to a nearby hospital, where 24 of them were treated for asphyxiation and two for burns.

Of these, seven were discharged after receiving treatment, the health ministry added. Twelve other victims were treated at the site, it noted.

In its initial statement, the Public Prosecution said it was notified of the fire at 4:30am local time.

The prosecution’s statement said only 33 people were injured, without providing further details.

