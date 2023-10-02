Planned spending by Persian Gulf countries on Future energy projects is about 325 billion dollars

SHAFAQNA-The planned spending by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council countries on oil, gas and petrochemical projects is about 325 billion dollars, the “Oil and Gas Report in the Middle East and North Africa – MENA 2023-2024” shows.

The report pointed out that the oil, gas and petrochemical sectors combined constitute the second largest sectors historically in the GCC countries, as contracts worth more than $280 billion were awarded during the past decade, while reviewing the size of active oil, gas and petrochemical projects in the region, specifically 14 countries, which reached a size of its projects amount to $868.7 billion, with the six Gulf states alone receive about half the value of those projects ($415.5 billion).

