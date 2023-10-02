English
Indonesia launches Southeast Asia’s first high-speed railway

SHAFAQNA- Indonesia has launched Southeast Asia’s first high-speed railway network, built with Chinese technology as part of China’s Belt and Road.

With a top speed of 350 kilometres (220 miles) per hour, the bullet train “Whoosh” can get between the capital Jakarta and Bandung in 45 minutes.The 140 km journey would previously have taken about three hours by train.

“The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train marks our efficient, friendly, and integrated mass transportation system,” Widodo said during a ceremony at the capital’s central station.

