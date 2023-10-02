English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Al-Riyadh: Saudis not in hurry to normalize with Israel

0
normalize with Israel

SHAFAQNA- Saudi media reports that Riyadh is still deliberating on a suitable formula for realizing a normalization deal with the Israel.

Saudi media affirmed that the Kingdom is in no hurry to establish relations with “Israel” under USA’s sponsorship.

Al-Riyadh, a leading Saudi newspaper, published a piece today titled: “A Different Peace” highlighting that negotiations on crucial matters will be a protracted process, and that reaching common ground among the negotiating parties is expected to take longer than anticipated.

The newspaper underscored that negotiations for establishing relations with “Israel” will unfold in phases, with an additional track focused on creating a conducive atmosphere before realizing the normalization deal.

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Saudis strongly condemned burning of the Holy Quran copy in Sweden

asadian

Iran’s Deputy Minister of Tourism: We are thinking of cancelling visas with neighboring countries including Saudi Arabia

asadian

Riyadh: International Book Fair opens with 1,800 publishers [photos]

asadian

Minister: Iranian pilgrims will go to Umrah this year

asadian

UNESCO: 42 new sites added to the World Heritage list

asadian

Saudi delegation visits West Bank amid Israel talks

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.