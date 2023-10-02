Al-Riyadh: Saudis not in hurry to normalize with Israel

SHAFAQNA- Saudi media reports that Riyadh is still deliberating on a suitable formula for realizing a normalization deal with the Israel.

Saudi media affirmed that the Kingdom is in no hurry to establish relations with “Israel” under USA’s sponsorship.

Al-Riyadh, a leading Saudi newspaper, published a piece today titled: “A Different Peace” highlighting that negotiations on crucial matters will be a protracted process, and that reaching common ground among the negotiating parties is expected to take longer than anticipated.

The newspaper underscored that negotiations for establishing relations with “Israel” will unfold in phases, with an additional track focused on creating a conducive atmosphere before realizing the normalization deal.

Source: almayadeen

