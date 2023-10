SHAFAQNA- Middle East (West Asia) is enjoying a “golden era” as global tensions push money and talent into the region, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s European boss Viswas Raghavan.

Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg Television, Raghavan said there’s been a jump in dealmaking and capital market opportunities in numerous countries in the last few quarters.

Source: bloomberg

www.shafaqna.com