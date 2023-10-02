English
International Shia News Agency
Activities of “Sadegheen Week” on occasion of birth anniversary of Prophet (PBUH) begin in Imam Ali’s (A.S) shrine+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Alavi information department announced the beginning of Sadegheen Week activities on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his grandson Imam Sadiq (A.S).

Haider Rahim, the head of Astan Quds Alavi information department, said in a press conference: “Sadegheen Week activities include discussions and cultural programs, including the “Alavi Tribune” program, which includes activities, lectures, and seminars about the family, protecting the society, educational and cultural recommendations along with special activities for children including painting, calligraphy and Arabic calligraphy.”

He added: “In this week, there will also be a discussion forum with the presence of religious and academic elites, and we will witness the organization of poetry forums and festivals and the celebration of brilliant talents and distinguished students in schools.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

