UN in Nagorno-Karabakh did not see any damage to civilian infrastructure

SHAFAQNA- UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday that our team in Nagorno-Karabakhdid not see any damage to civilian infrastructure .

The team on Sunday visited the Karabakh capital . The visit came weeks after Azerbaijani forces took control of the enclave on its territory populated by ethnic Armenians, triggering an exodus of more than 100,000 Armenians.

“Our colleagues were struck by the sudden manner in which the local population fled their homes and the suffering that the experience must have caused them,” Dujarric told reporters.

“They did not come across any reports – either from the local population or from others – of violence against civilians following the latest ceasefire,” he said. “No destruction of agricultural infrastructure or dead animals were seen by members of the U.N. team.”