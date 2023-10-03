Kanani in an interview with Shafaqna: Preventing insult to the Holy Quran requires a collective mechanism/ Positive steps have been taken for Iran-Egypt relations

SHAFAQNA- The press conference of Nasser Kanani, the spokesperson of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was held this morning, Monday, October 2 2013, at the Ministry building.

The spokesperson of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to Shafaqna’s question about the action of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding Sweden’s repeated insults to the Holy Quran, said: “Sweden’s bold insult was discussed and investigated in the last talks between the two foreign ministers of Iran and Sweden. And Mr. Amir Abdullahian seriously condemned the Swedish government in this regard.”

He continued: “In this negotiation, Mr. Amir Abdullahian seriously raised the expectations of the Islamic world and held the Swedish government responsible for insulting the holy places. Because there are more than two billion Muslims in the world and these disrespects must be prevented. Of course, both the Swedish government and all other governments should not disregard the laws and values of other countries based on their internal laws and values.”

Kanani continued: “We are seriously pursuing this issue in discussions with various countries, including Islamic countries, in the framework of the Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran. This issue has been seriously raised in the United Nations General Assembly and in bilateral discussions. In the framework of the international mechanisms in the United Nations and in the human rights mechanisms in Geneva, this issue is of serious concern to Iran and we are following it seriously. This is a threat that Islamic countries must follow seriously and in the form of collective mechanisms and hold the guilty countries responsible.”

In response to Shafaqna’s other question about the vision of this ministry regarding the revival of Iran-Egypt relations, he said: “Fortunately, considering that we have witnessed positive developments in regional relations, Iran-Egypt relations have also witnessed positive developments and good talks have been taken place between the foreign delegations of the two countries in New York. Also, the meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of the two countries in South Africa contained good events.”

Kanani stated: “We are witnessing a positive atmosphere and positive will in Iran-Egypt relations and we are optimistic about the continuation of the negotiation process with this country. We have said many times that Iran is serious about developing its relations with Islamic, Arab and regional countries and will welcome any positive developments. Overall, positive steps have been taken between Iran and Egypt and we hope to witness a new atmosphere in the relations between the two countries.”

In response to a question about the JCPOA negotiation process, he said: “We have repeatedly announced that we adhere to the negotiation process for the responsible return of all parties, including the United States, to the JCPOA. Until now, various negotiations have been conducted and we had indirect negotiations with American representatives.”

He continued: “Some friendly countries put forward views so that the parties can return to the negotiation process. We have repeatedly announced to return to the JCPOA, the same agreement that was made in 2015, we adhere to it, and the Islamic Republic of Iran has fulfilled its obligations until now, but the US and European governments have shied away from fulfilling their obligations.”

He said about the Oman plan: “The initiative of the Oman government was not a new agreement, but an initiative to bring the parties closer to return all parties to the framework of negotiations and implementation of commitments. If the parties responsibly return to the agreement, Iran will return to the JCPOA in the shortest possible time. In international relations, the Islamic Republic of Iran makes efforts for other issues of the country including lifting sanctions and neutralizing their effects

Regarding the visit of the National Security Adviser of Armenia to Iran, he mentioned this trip in the framework of the contacts between Iran and Armenia regarding the developments in the South Caucasus and the recent developments in the Caucasus and added: “Yesterday, talks were held between this official of the Armenian government and the Ahmadian, and the latest developments in the South Caucasus were exchanged.”

He added: “The Armenian envoy presented a report on the latest situation in the region and relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The developments and military movements in the region were discussed, and it was an opportunity for Iran to present its views and positions regarding the Caucasus, and the necessity of using the regional and neighboring capacities for peace and stability in the region, especially in the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, was emphasized by the Iranian side.“

Kanani stated: “Today he will have a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the talks will continue in this context. Developments in the Caucasus are important for Iran. Iran is one of the important and influential countries and has a role in the developments of the region.”

This official noted: “Iran’s position regarding the borders of the region is quite clear. We have expressed our views many times. We believe in the necessity of responsible efforts of all parties to resolve disputes within the framework of negotiations and political and peaceful ways. We welcome the resolution of differences between Armenia and Azerbaijan through political solutions. We are against changing international borders and making geopolitical changes in the region, and that the differences between the countries of the region, including between these two countries, should be resolved within the framework of the political process and bilateral negotiations and the use of regional capacities, and we are against extra-regional interventions and the presence of foreigners in the region.”

In response to a question about Erdoğan’s statements about Zangzor, he said: “We are against changes in international borders and geopolitical changes in the region. We agree with the development of transportation routes and networks in a way that provides the interests of the countries of the region and promotes the development and well-being of the people of the region. We emphasized that we are against geopolitical changes. We support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and Armenia. Regarding the return of Karabakh to Azerbaijan, our position was clear and we supported the return of these lands to the government of Azerbaijan as occupied lands.”

He added: “The problems that exist in the region can be solved in regional frameworks. We support regional dialogues, especially in the framework of the 3+3 framework, and the consultation and exchange of views and cooperation of countries in this framework, and we have always declared our readiness to help and participate in the framework of 3+3 meetings.”

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also stated about the implementation of the security agreement between Iran and Iraq: “The Iraqi government was supposed to resolve Iran’s concerns about terrorists in the Kurdistan region of Iraq and collect their bases and disarm them. This date expired on September 19. Based on our initial assessment, some parts of this agreement have been implemented up to this point and some parts remain. After the expiration of the deadline, the Iranian evaluation board traveled to Iraq for field evaluation of the exact level of implementation of the agreement. They were very well received by the Iraqi authorities and we thank them for their cooperation.”

He said: “A detailed assessment of the implementation of the agreement is postponed until the report of the delegation is examined. This investigation and the results of the field evaluation will be reported to the country’s official authorities and will be exchanged with the Iraqi authorities in this regard.”

Referring to Al-Araji’s trip to Tehran, Kanani also stated: “Both the Iraqi government officials and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region are committed to the full implementation of the joint security agreement and consider themselves bound to implement it. They said that a significant part of the military headquarters of the armed terrorists were evacuated and disarmed and moved deep into the territory of Iraq. Some of the existing headquarters were completely destroyed and the remaining headquarters will also be destroyed. This is being followed up in continuous communication between the relevant authorities and authorities of the two countries and will continue until the implementation of the agreement.”

He clarified: “Iran has repeatedly stated that it will not compromise with any side regarding the security of its borders and will follow this issue until this agreement is fully implemented.”

In response to a question, Kanani said: “The exchange of prisoners between Iran and the United States has been completed and there is no plan on the agenda at the moment. The release of Iranian prisoners in America and other places is one of our responsibilities. Iran regards the freedom of its citizens in other countries, even if they have committed any crime, within the framework of the responsibilities of consular protection of its nationals and citizens.”

In response to a question about Iran’s impending accession to FATF, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “We have our own national mechanisms regarding the mechanisms related to national transparency, and we do not currently have a plan to join the FATF.”

He also said about the visit of a senior official from Azerbaijan: “The plan for the visit of the envoy or high-ranking officials of Azerbaijan is in the framework of the continuation of the exchange of delegations, and now I do not have the exact date to share. We have serious issues on the agenda, including the reopening of the Azerbaijani embassy and the exchange of views on the developments in the South Caucasus region. The process of the presence of Azerbaijani diplomats again is an encouraging process and we hope to see the resumption of activities of the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran soon.”

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “Iran has the issue of sending aid to the refugees of Karabakh on its agenda.”

He said: “Iran’s government is serious about developments in the South Caucasus.” We are seriously following the developments in the region, and in the consultations with the authorities of the Caucasus region, whether in the bilateral, trilateral or multilateral framework, the developments in this region have been and are on our agenda seriously. We will not be indifferent to our national security. Consultations and calls and even various political initiatives are proposed by Iran in this regard, and part of the current discussions in Tehran are also within the framework of these developments. We follow the issues of the region with sensitivity and seriousness, both in the framework of helping to strengthen peace, stability and tranquility in the region and helping Iran’s national interests, we follow the developments of this region seriously and play a role wherever there is a need to play a role.

Kanani also stated about the relationship between the Iranian Foreign Ministry and the advisers of the American Foreign Ministry:

“We don’t want to comment on the issues that are raised and formed in the framework of the internal political issues of the American government and the competition between parties and election contests inside this country, and they want to use the issues related to Iran for our internal issues. We leave these to the internal parties of the US government.”

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said about the appointment of ambassadors: “This process is of great interest. Necessary measures have been taken in this regard and it is going through its administrative and political process.”

He also stated about the cancellation of visas with Saudi Arabia: “the cancellation of visas with some countries, including Saudi Arabia, is under investigation by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. There are several plans and ideas in this field, and meetings have been held with related institutions and organizations inside the country in this regard. After carefully examining all cultural, political, security and economic aspects, including looking at the policy of increasing the attraction of foreign tourists to the country, according to the law, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sends its expert and final summary to the Cabinet for review and approval. This is the process and it is followed in its mechanisms.”

Regarding the transfer of the US embassy from Damascus to Hasakah, he also stated: “Any presence of the American government, including the military presence of this country in Syria, is illegal and contrary to international regulations, and the US government cannot be present in the territory of this country against the request of the Syrian government. The actions of the US government are considered as an illegal violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian government and are illegal, rejected and unacceptable.”

He also stated about the exchange of prisoners with Europe, including France: “I do not have any specific information to share with you about the exchange of prisoners with European countries. The issue of the release of Iranian prisoners abroad, including in Europe, and the prisoners who were arrested and tried with political motives, is among the serious priorities of the diplomatic system. In the meetings that Amir Abdollahian had with his European counterparts in New York, he seriously brought up and followed up on this issue, and this is one of the follow-up issues of the diplomatic system.”

The non-holding of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the eight Persian Gulf countries in New York was another question that was asked, and Kanani said in this regard: “This meeting was supposed to be held at the initiative of the Secretary General, which was a general agreement, and Iran also announced its readiness to participate in the meeting. but due to some political interactions between two or a number of Persian Gulf countries, there were differences of opinion in this field, which prevented the practical formation of this initiative.”

In response to a question about improving the level of Iran-Jordan relations with regard to the meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries in New York, he said: “There was a very good discussion between the foreign ministers of the two countries in New York. The discussions were positive and forward-looking, and this was the consensus between the two ministers. It was important that additional steps be taken between the two countries and that the talks continue, and God willing, the current process will lead to the establishment of diplomatic missions of the two countries. The talks were positive and forward and aligned with the current developments.”

In response to a question about the resumption of relations with Djibouti and the Maldives, Kanani stated: “Regarding Djibouti and the Maldives, a joint statement on the resumption of relations with the two countries was published immediately upon conducting the negotiations, and in this context, two new positive steps were taken towards the resumption of relations in the two countries in the region.”

In response to a question about the resumption of relations with Sudan, he also stated: “Regarding Sudan, Iran is also interested in resuming relations with Sudan, and we have seen positive views and positions from the other side in this regard. Positive initiatives have been formed in this field and I hope that in the near future we will see the results of these initiatives and common political will in the resumption of relations between the two countries. We look at this process positively and we are optimistic about the relationship with Sudan in the future.”

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated about the return of the Achaemenid tablets to the country: “until this stage, the sanction exemption for the transfer of these items was obtained from the US Treasury Department, and another 17,000 pieces of these tablets remain with the institution and the necessary measures to return them are being followed up. It is one of the responsibilities of the Iranian government, and Iran does not fail to return what is related to the historical and cultural wealth of the Iranian nation and pursues it seriously.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian