Salehi: Mustafa Prize is kind of scientific diplomacy

SHAFAQNA-Head of the Mustafa Prize scientific working group, Ali Akbar Salehi noted that according to the existing types of diplomacy, Mustafa Prize is a kind of scientific diplomacy, adding: “Scientific diplomacy brings scientists of the world together to work better for solving challenges.”

Holding the 5th edition of the Mustafa Prize Festival in Isfahan, central Iran, proved that the city has great scientific, cultural, social, and technological capacities.

In an exclusive interview with Iran Press Head of the Mustafa Prize scientific working group, Ali Akbar Salehi stated that the Mustafa Prize is the Islamic Nobel Prize which is trusted by the world to the extent that the American Science magazine refers to it as the Islamic Nobel.

Salehi said that science is something that requires collective cooperation, stating: “When scientists and intellectuals of the Islamic world unite after getting to know each other, they can certainly lead to providing commercial, political, economic, and cultural connections; the Mustafa Prize has such characteristics.”

