Bangladesh dengue deaths cross 1000 in worst outbreak on record

SHAFAQNA-More than 1000 people in Bangladesh have died of dengue fever this year, the country’s worst recorded outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

Dengue is a disease endemic to tropical areas and causes high fevers, headaches, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain and, in the most serious cases, bleeding that can lead to death.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that dengue — and other diseases caused by mosquito-borne viruses such as chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika — are spreading faster and further due to climate change.

Source: france24

www.shafaqna.com

