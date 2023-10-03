English
Second Israeli minister visits Saudi Arabia in a week

Second Israeli minister visits Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA-Israel’s Minister for Communications Shlomo Karhi traveled to Riyadh on Sunday to attend the World Postal Union conference, in the second visit by an Israeli minister to Saudi Arabia within a week.

Also in attendance were Likud Chairman of the Knesset Economic Committee David Bitan and other unnamed senior Israeli officials.Representatives from the Israeli Postal Authority participated via Zoom.

Karhi’s visit to Riyadh follows last week’s visit of Israeli Minister of Tourism Haim Katz to the kingdom for a UN World Tourism Organisation event.

Katz’s visit marked the first-ever public trip by an Israeli cabinet minister to Saudi Arabia.

Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com

