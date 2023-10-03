English
International Shia News Agency
Syria reopens embassy in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA-Syria’s Consul General in Saudi Arabia Ihsan Raman has arrived in Riyadh to resume diplomatic activities in the Saudi capital after re-opening of the embassy.

Re-opening of Syria’s embassy in Saudi Arabia took place after more than a 10-year halt in their relations, Syrian Arabic-language daily newspaper Al Watan reported.

The reestablishment of diplomatic ties began in earnest in April 2023, when Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad traveled to the Saudi port city of Jeddah, which was the first such visit since bilateral relations were severed at the onset of the Syrian war in 2011.

Efforts reached a conclusion when Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the May 2023 Arab League Summit held in Jeddah.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

