Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on 4th day of Sukkot holiday

SHAFAQNA-Scores of Israeli settlers on Tuesday forced their way into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem on the fourth day of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Sukkot is a weeklong holiday, which started on Sept. 29 and will continue until Oct. 6, ending a season of Jewish holidays that started by observing the Rosh Hashanah (New Year) on Sept. 15.

Witnesses told Anadolu that dozens of settlers stormed the mosque in groups through the Al-Mughrabi Gate in the western wall of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Police have imposed age restrictions and prevented young Palestinians from entering the mosque during periods of incursions, they added.

Source: aa

