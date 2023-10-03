English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on 4th day of Sukkot holiday

0
Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA-Scores of Israeli settlers on Tuesday forced their way into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem on the fourth day of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Sukkot is a weeklong holiday, which started on Sept. 29 and will continue until Oct. 6, ending a season of Jewish holidays that started by observing the Rosh Hashanah (New Year) on Sept. 15.

Witnesses told Anadolu that dozens of settlers stormed the mosque in groups through the Al-Mughrabi Gate in the western wall of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Police have imposed age restrictions and prevented young Palestinians from entering the mosque during periods of incursions, they added.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Palestine FM blames Israeli government for escalation in Al-Aqsa

asadian

Jewish settlers storm Jerusalem’s Old City to mark holiday

asadian

UAE Condemned Storming of the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Saudi Arabia-Egypt condemned Jewish extremists attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque under police protection

asadian

Muslim countries condemn provocative practices by Israeli extremists at Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Nablus: Israeli settlers destroyed olive trees

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.