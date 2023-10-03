Dohanews: Unveiling France’s targeted attack against Muslim women athletes

SHAFAQNA- Muslim women have continuously been oppressed by a country that lectures so-called secularism through its political academia and sports.

The ban on Hijabs for French athletes at the 2024 Olympic Games is the latest attack in France’s decades-long war against Islamic-related garments, and the decision has once again placed Paris in the line of fire for its relentless targeting of Muslim women in particular.

However, for decades, concerns have been raised that such principles have unfairly targeted and alienated Muslims in France, which ironically houses the largest Muslim population in Europe.

Responding to the ban, Sports Journalist Shireen Ahmed told Doha News that France has an “unparalleled commitment to hating Muslim women.”

Speaking at a panel conference on Islamophobia in Doha, Ahmed said: “I don’t actually think it was radical. I think it was actually predictable of France. They have an unparalleled commitment to hating Muslim women and to really being draconian in such a specific and very terrible way.”

Source: dohanews

www.shafaqna.com