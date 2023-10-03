19 international organizations in open letter call for action on women in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- 19 international organizations in an open letter to Permanent Representatives to the United Nations in advance of the annual Open Debate on Women, Peace, and Security urged them to “take action to realize the foundational demand of Resolution 1325 (2000)—ensuring women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in peace making.”

In the letter they called to support the full, equal, meaningful, and safe participation and leadership of the women of Afghanistan, and some other countries “in ending conflict and building peace in their countries.”

In the letter, it is stated that women’s rights today are under ceaseless attack and “women’s participation in peace processes remains unacceptably low and is decreasing even in UN-supported peace processes.”

Source: tolonews

