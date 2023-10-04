Muslims in corporate India

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN | by Jawad Naqvi- Former Vice President of the Republic Muhammad Hamid Ansari in his address recently highlighted the important social and political challenges faced by the Muslim population in India. He advocated taking positive steps to solve the problems faced by the government institutions and other social stakeholders. He also suggested examining how the corporate sector in India is connected to the issue.

Although the news was largely ignored by the mainstream media, an analysis by the ET Intelligence Group revealed a troubling aspect of the debate. It noted that Muslims are clearly under-represented in the elite (most powerful) circle of 500 companies listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange), comprising 2.67 percent of directors and senior executives. This number is only 62 people in a group of 2,324 senior executives. This highlights the dire nature of the present scenario.

These top executives collectively receive only 3.14 percent of the total compensation distributed to this group. The noteworthy point is that the BSE. The 500 companies represent about 93 percent of the market capitalization (i.e., the financial position of the company in the stock market) on the stock exchange. When we specifically BSE. An examination of senior management roles in 100 companies shows a slight increase in Muslim representation, with 27 out of 587 directors and senior executives. However, their compensation share drops to 2.56 percent. Data on the employment of Muslims in blue-collar (manual labor) positions in the private sector is limited, although they constitute 14.2 percent of the population.

Research shows that Muslims, who are definitely one of the most marginalized groups in the Indian employment market. Despite the increasing emphasis on affirmative action in the private sector over the past decade, these initiatives have mainly focused on addressing the challenges faced by Dalits. This focus on one community has left Muslims to address their deep economic and social inequalities, which it urgently needs.

Muslim minority is largely ignored by corporate entities

Facing significant socio-economic disadvantage in the Indian labor market, the Muslim minority is largely ignored by corporate entities. In recent years the business sector has been encouraged to adopt and implement affirmative action frameworks. But this framework mainly emphasizes the support of the Dalit community, and relatively neglects the Muslim community in terms of such initiatives. It is also worth noting that the under-representation of Muslims in key positions is not something that is only found in the private sector. Estimates from various sources indicate that the percentage of Muslims serving in government positions is very low relative to their population.

In a statement to the Economic Times in this regard, Amitabh Kundu, visiting professor at the Institute for Human Development in New Delhi, highlighted the seriousness of this concern and pointed out that Muslims are severely disadvantaged in the labor market. are victims of Surprisingly, their conditions are more critical than that of Scheduled Tribes living in metropolitan areas.

Kundu served as the chairperson of the post-Sachar Evaluation Committee, sometimes referred to as the Kundu Committee. It was established by the Ministry of Minority Affairs. This committee was tasked with examining the socio-economic status of the Muslim population in India. A 2014 study showed that people belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes tend to migrate to metropolitan areas to take advantage of educational and employment opportunities provided by reservations or affirmative action policies. can

Farhad Forbes, a prominent figure at the Pune-based Forbes Marshall Group and chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) National Committee on Affirmative Action, has acknowledged the limited progress made by the private sector in implementing affirmative action. However, caution has been expressed over the nature of the ongoing debate. According to him, all the affirmative action programs in the private sector are specially designed to benefit Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Permanent alienation of Muslims is definitely a bad move for any society

As a Dalit activist and advisor to the Dalit India Chamber of Commerce and Industries (DICCI), Chandrabhan Prasad laments the plight of India’s Muslim population. According to him, permanent alienation of Muslims is definitely a bad move for any society. This is definitely not a good sign for the health of the system, he says. According to Forbes, now is the time for the private sector to start taking a serious look at the position of minorities. It also seeks to draw attention to the distinction between reservations and affirmative action, which is not generally recognized.

According to Kundu, there is a disparity in life expectancy between Muslim and Hindu women within the same income level, with Muslim women showing longer life expectancy. Several years ago, the professor chaired an expert group focusing on the concept of a ‘diversity index’. The group was formed by the Ministry of Minority Affairs. During this effort, the professor proposed a proposal advocating the creation of a Diversity Commission to include diverse organizations within the commercial sector. According to him, a concerted effort should be made as soon as possible to institutionalize equality.

An analysis by ET Intelligence Group, a subsidiary and research arm of India’s largest trade newspaper, the Economic Times, highlighted the significant underrepresentation of Muslims in India’s corporate sector, both in the labor market and in government roles. Reflects a broader imbalance going on. Despite the implementation of positive measures, the obstacles faced by the Muslim minority have been unintentionally ignored.

Hence, there is a need to reorient the engagement efforts of corporate and government agencies. By fostering a workforce that is both diverse and equitable. We can lay the foundation for a future characterized by inclusion, harmony and economic prosperity. By doing so, we can effectively tackle the longstanding problem of underdevelopment that has persisted for a long time.

