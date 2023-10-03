[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: Celebrating Birth Anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

SHAFAQNA- SICM Mahfil Ali presents another live program titled: “ Celebrating birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)” by Jaffer Ladak.



EVENT DETAILS :

Celebrating the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW)

5:15pm Mujawwad Qur’an recitation by Muhammad Valji

5:30pm Group Nasheed by children 5:40pm Nasheed by Muhammad Valji

5:50pm Kahoot Quiz led by Mariam and Zainab Karim

6:15pm Dinner

6:50pm Salaat

7:15pm Short talk by Safiyah Rajan

7:25pm Main talk by Jaffer Ladak

8:00pm Ziyarat

SPEAKER

Sheikh Jaffer was born in the UK. He was the director of the DRC Group, supply northing locum doctors to the NHS in the UK, leaving in 2011. Beginning his Islamic studies in 2005, he has studied at Jaami’a Hawzat al-Muntadhir (a) of Grand Ayatollah Syed Taqi al-Modarresi in holy Kerbala, Al Mahdi Institute, Birmingham and the Islamic College, London.

Sheikh Jaffer holds a Masters Degree in Islamic Law from the Islamic College, London with his dissertation on ‘An Islamic Theory of Global Citizenship’. He has authored four books, The Hidden Treasure (2011), The Ways of The Righteous (2015), A Pure Land: Islamic History of Yemen (2018) and A Star Amongst The Stars: of Bio of Jabir ibn Abdullah (2020). He is also an author of many articles and publications.

Previously the Resident ‘Alim of Hyderi Islamic Centre and Hujjat Stanmore, London, he is the Resident Alim of Baab Ul ‘Ilm Centre, Leeds.

