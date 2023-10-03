Burqa village attacked again by Israeli forces

SHAFAQNA- Israeli occupation forces tonight stormed the village of Burqa , northwest of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, firing into houses with live ammunition and tear gas shells.

according to a WAFA correspondent, young people had confronted invading soldiers and forced them to leave their villages by throwing stones, and recent weeks had seen regular military incursions, clashes and even attacks by settlers.

It’s also stated, dozens of people suffered from inhalation of toxic tear gas.

Source: WAFA

