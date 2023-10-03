Syrian Ministers: All formalities regarding Syria-China agreements and memorandums completed

SHAFAQNA- The Cabinet of Ministers of Syria emphasized that all steps and procedures required by all ministries to implement the agreements and memorandums of understanding recently signed with the Chinese side have been completed.

According to SANA, the Cabinet of Ministers held its weekly meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Hussain Arnous on Tuesday.



Agreements and memorandums of understanding signed during President Assad’s visit to China include economic and development cooperation and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).