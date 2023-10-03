Millions of Yemenis still struggling to survive as food prices rise 300%

SHAFAQNA- One year after failing to extend an official ceasefire in Yemen, 48 signatory organizations have called for urgent action to address the worsening economic crisis affecting civilians across Yemen, especially are in areas controlled by internationally recognized governments (IRGs).
Millions still struggling to survive in Yemen as food prices rise 300%, humanitarian group warns the economic crisis is affecting civilians across Yemen.Reliefweb reported.
Over the past eight years, since the conflict escalated in 2015, Yemen’s economy has been in steady decline and is now on the brink of collapse.
While economic problems prevail throughout the country, rising inflation and deteriorating public services make life unbearable for hundreds of thousands of families in areas controlled by the Revolutionary Guards. Power plants are shutting down due to fuel shortages and high prices, as oil refineries are not operating. As a result, Aden experiences power outages of up to 17 hours a day due to rising temperatures, which affect service delivery and economic activity.
As of August 2023, more than 50% of households in IRG-controlled areas cannot meet their basic food needs because of the price of a minimum food basket – the food a family needs to last a month – has increased nearly 300% in the last five years.
