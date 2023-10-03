English
UK government intends to ban use of mobile phones in schools

SHAFAQNA-The UK government plans to ban mobile phones in schools across England.

The new guidance would be issued to schools across England, requiring them to take action for violations of the ban on smartphones during lessons and break times.

“Gillian believes that mobile phones pose a serious challenge in terms of distraction, disruptive behavior, and bullying,” the insider was quoted as saying by the daily.

“It is one of the biggest issues that children and teachers have to grapple with so she will set out a way forward to empower teachers to ban mobiles from classrooms,” it added

