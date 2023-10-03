France blocks CAGE director from exposing Islamophobia in Poland

Muhammad Rabbani was scheduled to speak at the Warsaw Human Dimension Conference of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the world’s largest regional security intergovernmental organisation with 57 participating states.

The CAGE official was due to deliver another speech critical of France’s state-sponsored Islamophobia, as he did last year. He was subsequently banned from France only a month after delivering his speech on France’s systematic persecution of Muslims.

France has continued its relentless pursuit of human rights defender Rabbani, this time extending its reach to Poland by abusing international information-sharing between states to silence dissent. This disturbing sequence of events underscores France’s discomfort with public scrutiny of its policies that target Muslim communities.

CAGE has called upon the international community to condemn these actions, reaffirming the importance of open discourse in addressing important issues like discrimination. France’s actions, it added, should serve as a stark reminder that the fight for justice requires unwavering commitment, even in the face of attempts to stifle dissent.