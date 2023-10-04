Denmark: Opposition parties to mobilize MPs as possible to oppose bill banning Quran burning

SHAFAQNA-Five Danish opposition parties will mobilize as many of their MPs as possible to oppose the government’s bill to criminalize defaming religious symbols, including the Muslim holy book, Quran.

The bill is expected to be moved for voting during the current parliamentary session, which begins on Tuesday after the autumn recess.

The Liberal Alliance, Denmark Democrats, Conservatives, Danish People’s Party, and Nye Borgerlige parties, all right-wing parties, urged their legislators to come to parliament in maximum numbers to oppose the government’s proposed legislation against Quran burning.

The Liberal Alliance legal spokesperson Steffen Larsen in a statement on Tuesday expressed his displeasure with the government’s decision not to instruct its lawmakers how to vote, stating that he wants a “clear demonstration of who is for and who is against this law.”

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com