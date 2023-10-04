Iraqi PM: Iraq is fully capable of preserving sovereignty

SHAFAQNA-Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani has reaffirmed that Iraq is fully capable of upholding the constitution, protecting its soil from misuse, and preserving its sovereignty, describing this as a national commitment from which his country will not retreat.

Al Sudani made these remarks at a ceremony commemorating former Iraqi President Jalal Talabani on Wednesday, as reported by Arab media.

He stressed that Iraq’s commitment to respecting the sovereignty of all nations, particularly its neighbors, emphasizing that his country will not permit its territory to be used to attack other countries.

Source: IRNA

