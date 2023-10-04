Police thwart attack in northwestern Pakistan

SHAFAQNA- Police thwarted a terrorist attack in northwestern Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtankhwa province on Wednesday, forcing terrorists to flee after a fierce gunfight, officials announced.

The incident occurred at 11:21 a.m. local time when eight to nine terrorists attacked a government school next to a police station in the province’s Dera Ismail Khan district, district police spokesman Khurram Abbas told Xinhua.



“The firefight lasted nine minutes and the police, who were already on high alert, responded with full force immediately after the attack, forcing the terrorists who used sophisticated weapons to flee,” he added.



Source: Xinhua

