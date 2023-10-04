English
International Shia News Agency
Asia-PacificOther News

Police thwart attack in northwestern Pakistan

0

SHAFAQNA- Police thwarted a terrorist attack in northwestern Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtankhwa province on Wednesday, forcing terrorists to flee after a fierce gunfight, officials announced.

The incident occurred at 11:21 a.m. local time when eight to nine terrorists attacked a government school next to a police station in the province’s Dera Ismail Khan district, district police spokesman Khurram Abbas told Xinhua.

“The firefight lasted nine minutes and the police, who were already on high alert, responded with full force immediately after the attack, forcing the terrorists who used sophisticated weapons to flee,” he added.

Source: Xinhua

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iran: Death toll of terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh’s holy shrine in Shiraz mounts to15

asadian

UNSC condemns terrorist attack on Shia mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar

asadian

Nigeria: Sheikh Zakzaky condemns terrorist attack on Shia Mosque in Peshawar

asadian

Afghanistan: Mastermind of Kabul University Attack Arrested

asadian

Terrorist Attack Targeting Arbaeen Pilgrims Foiled in Baghdad

asadian

Video: Explosion of a gas pipeline in Syria caused a nationwide power outage

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.