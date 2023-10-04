Italy: At least 21 dead in bus crash near Venice

SHAFAQNA- At least 21 people were killed when a passenger bus plunged from a bridge in Mestre, Italy, near Venice on Tuesday (03 Oct. 2023).

“A tragedy has struck our community this evening,” mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on Facebook, describing the site of the crash as “an apocalyptic scene”.

“The provisional toll is at least 21 fatalities and over 20 people hospitalised,” said Luca Zaia, the governor of the Venice region, deploring a “tragedy of enormous proportions”.

“Efforts are on to extract and identify the bodies,” he said. “The victims and the wounded include people of several nationalities, not just Italians.”

