Russian lunar mission failed due to a faulty control unit

SHAFAQNA- Russia says a faulty onboard control unit caused its lunar lander to crash into the moon in August.

According to Xinhua, on Tuesday (03 Oct. 2023), the state-run Roscosmos space agency said the control unit failed to shut down the propulsion system, which exploded as the spacecraft accelerated toward the moon one-and-a-half times faster than necessary.

Yury Borisov, head of Roscosmos, told the media that the investigative commission has completed its work and is preparing a report for the government.

Source: Xinhua

