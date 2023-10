SHAFAQNA- Iraqi authorities said that more than 1000 children of Daesh terrorists have been sent to their home countries.

“More than 1,000 children have been deported to their home countries while 76 children are waiting for their countries to claim them,” the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) quoted Justice Ministry Spokesman Kamel Amin as saying on Tuesday (03 Oct. 2023).

